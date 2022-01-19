(NewsNation Now) — Despite a judge ruling Operation Lone Star unconstitutional, the work continues. Over the weekend, Operation Lone Star arrested 33 migrants on private ranches near the U.S.-Mexico border and charged them with criminal trespassing. U.S. Rep Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, joins “The Donlon Report” to discuss how the record surge of undocumented migrants continues to force the Border Patrol and other federal immigration agencies to take agents away from patrol duties to help process migrants.

During today’s press conference, NewsNation’s Allison Harris asked President Joe Biden what he would say to officials at the schools that have chosen not to have in-person classes due to the omicron variant. Harris joins Donlon to talk about the president’s response.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine on Wednesday, where he met with his counterparts and Ukraine’s president. Bliken’s visit comes amid fears of a possible Russian invasion. Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine, has been a political prisoner in Russia for more than two years. Trevor’s father Joey Reed explains why he believes the latest tension involving Ukraine will hurt his son’s chances of coming home.

George Will, NewsNation senior contributor, breaks down key moments from Biden’s first news conference.

The search for the man suspected of killing UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer inside a Los Angeles furniture store has come to an end. Shawn Laval Smith, 31, was arrested on Wednesday after a tip led police to a bus stop in Pasadena, California. Police believe that Smith was homeless. NewsNation’s Nancy Loo reports from LA with the latest details on the story.

Smith’s arrest comes after two other women were killed, allegedly at the hands of homeless men, in the last week. How do we solve America’s homeless problem? Kristal Knight, political and social impact strategist, and former Texas State Rep. Rick Green offer their perspectives.

California lawmakers are proposing a major overhaul to their health care system that would cost each household $12,250 dollars a year in new taxes. Business journalist Shibani Joshi, who lives in the Golden State, weighs in on the topic.

The family of a delivery driver who was killed last month in a tornado has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon after six people died in one of its facilities. Jack Casciato, the attorney for the parents of Austin McEwen, joins “The Donlon Report” to discuss the lawsuit.