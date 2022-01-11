Add title

(NewsNation Now) — The amount of fentanyl seized at the border in south Texas spiked 1,066 percent in the last fiscal year, according to a report from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, with smugglers bringing the drug into the country any way they can. NewsNation’s Markie Martin joins “The Donlon Report” to discuss the current situation at the border. Then Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, addresses how much fentanyl is coming into the country and if there is any real solution for this.

Dr. Peter Grinspoon is not only a Harvard medical school instructor, but he’s also a recovering drug addict. He joins the show to explain how the opioid crisis continues to take a staggering toll on the United States.

A new opinion piece from the Los Angeles Times that mocks the deaths of the unvaccinated is making its rounds across social media and it’s getting some blowback. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, the medical director and CEO of FirstCall Medical Center in Gambrills, Maryland, gives his perspective on the column.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Georgia on Tuesday afternoon to endorse changing Senate rules that have stalled Democrats’ voting rights legislation. Washington Post political reporter Amber Phillips recaps Biden’s remarks urging action to protect voting rights.

Republican leaders have filed a lawsuit challenging New York City’s new noncitizens law. The new law allows more than 800,000 people in New York legally to register and vote in local municipal elections starting in 2023. Democratic strategist Laura Fink and former Republican National Committee spokesman Doug Heye explain the controversy over the new plan and debate whether it is fair.

Should members of Congress be able to trade stocks? UBS Financial Services adviser Tracy Byrnes and commodities trader Scott Shellady join the show to discuss.