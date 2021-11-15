(NewsNation Now) — Closing arguments have wrapped in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial as prosecutors and defense attorneys debate whether the Illinois teen acted in self-defense when he shot and killed two people and wounded a third during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Attorneys Brian Claypool and Randy Zelin join “The Donlon Report” to give their perspectives on the case.

Tony Katz, host of “Eat Drink Smoke,” explains the role social media is playing in the Rittenhouse trial.

American journalist Danny Fenster, who was held in jail in Myanmar for months and sentenced to 11 years Friday, is coming home. Former State Department Senior Adviser Christian Whiton explains how former Ambassador Bill Richardson negotiated his release.

NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson shares the latest news on the Rittenhouse trial from Kenosha.

President Joe Biden signed his $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday. But one thing that’s threatening to challenge the impact of Biden’s bill is rising prices. Kevin Hassett, author and former chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers, talks about the impact of the historic legislation and how it could possibly build momentum for the Biden administration.

Julia Manchester, political reporter for “The Hill,” joins the show to talk about Biden’s troubling poll numbers.

Biden is expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a virtual summit Monday. The call is supposed to stabilize the relationship between the two countries. China expert Gordan Chang provides insights into what could come next in the U.S.-China relationship.

Austin convenience store owner Linh Tu is calling for more police officers after being denied help while his shop was being vandalized repeatedly. In October, the Austin Police Department issued a policy that the community would need to call 311 instead of 911 for non-emergency calls. Tu joins the show to talk about his frustrations with the department and what he is doing to change that policy.

