Biden’s $3.5T spending plan, vaccinations and the workplace, and new details in the Gabby Petito case

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Jorge Ventura, reporter for The Daily Caller, joins the show to discuss the intense situation at the border.

Award-winning reporter and author Matt Taibbi explains the Border Patrol’s treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin shares the latest details in the Gabby Petito case.

Katie Kuhlman, a public safety psychologist, breaks down Brian Laundrie’s behavior in the days after Petito went missing.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.com. She joins the program to break down the debate over booster shots in the business world.

More workers are facing the choice of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations or losing their job. Shibani Joshi, a business journalist, talks about how companies are implementing the vaccine mandate.

Republican strategist Chris Prudhome and Jotaka Eaddy, founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, LLC, address President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan and Arizona’s audit results.

Watch The Donlon Report weeknights at 7/6c.