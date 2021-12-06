(NewsNation Now) — The Biden administration announced Monday that the U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Bejining Winter Olympics to protest China’s human rights abuses. President Joe Biden is also expected to speak with European allies on a video call Tuesday about Russia’s troop buildup on the Ukraine border. Former State Department senior advisor Christian Whiton and former CIA operative Mike Baker share their thoughts on the situation in Ukraine and the boycott.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, talks about the revival of the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Jussie Smollett took the stand at his trial Monday, testifying, “There was no hoax.” NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson reports on the highlights of that testimony.

Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Arthur Aidala gives his legal analysis on where the case stands with Smollett’s testimony.

Oxford Community Schools leaders have declined requests for interviews, despite calls from the community demanding answers about why the student charged in last week’s shooting was allowed to go back to class after a disturbing note he had written was discovered. NewsNation’s Brian Entin shares the latest update on the shooting investigation.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican lawmaker from Kentucky, went viral over the weekend for his family’s Christmas card. The card showed his family gathered around a Christmas tree, posing with an assortment of guns. The post quickly drew criticism on social media. Radio hosts Mo’Kelly and Tony Katz give their reactions to the photo.

Several police departments across the country are taking action to prevent smash-and-grab robberies but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is downplaying them. Retired LAPD Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey talks about the rise in organized retail crime.

Former Sen. Bob Dole will be remembered at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday ahead of his funeral Friday at the Washington National Cathedral. Kerry Tymchuk, Dole’s former speechwriter, joins “The Donlon Report” to talk about Dole’s life and legacy and reflects on the senator’s sense of humor.

Watch The Donlon Report weeknights at 6/5c.