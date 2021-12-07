Biden’s meeting with Putin, finding leadership in America, and a CEO fires 900 workers over Zoom

(NewsNation Now) — On this 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, “The Donlon Report” is once again inspired to examine leadership in our country. Democratic strategist Laura Fink and Washington Examiner Editor-in-Chief Hugo Gurdon join the show to give their opinions on why America is so divided today.

RNC spokesperson Paris Dennard breaks down what we can expect from the GOP agenda for 2022.

President Biden held a high-stakes video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. Biden threatened Putin with economic sanctions, but will that stop Russia from invading Ukraine? Former naval intelligence officer John Jordan gives his perspective.

A lot of parents in Oxford, Michigan, are crediting a floor-mounted door lock for saving lives during last week’s deadly high school shooting. Nightlock co-founder Joe Taylor explains how these locks are used as a barricade to prevent intruders from breaking in during an emergency situation.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel offered to lead an independent investigation into the events leading up to last week’s shooting but school officials said no. NewsNation’s Brian Entin shares more information about the parents of the alleged shooter and why the school is denying the request for an investigation into the warning signs from that day.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Adolph Brown talks with Donlon about methods to prevent school shootings before they occur, especially when there are warning signs.

Did you hear about this? About 900 employees of a digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been fired in an abruptly scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call. A recording of the Dec. 1 meeting was posted to TikTok. TikTok influencer Keira Bui and Tracy Byrnes with UBS Financial Services join the program to discuss this trending story.

