Brian Laundrie’s body identified: Breaking news coverage

(NewsNation Now) — The Donlon Report begins with NewsNation’s Brian Entin giving the latest on the breaking news that Brian Laundrie’s remains were identified in Florida. NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield weighs in on where the case stands.
NewsNation’s Michael Shure has been covering the case this week, and shares what he’s observed.
Arthur Aidala, a defense attorney and former prosecutor, analyzes the development and what it could mean for the families involved.
NewsNation’s Marni Hughes looks ahead to her interview with the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino.
Former FBI agent Bobby Chacon explains what the next steps in the investigation would be.
