Can COVID tests help turn the corner? Are lockdowns on the horizon? And solving new challenges in law enforcement

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden today pledged to distribute half a billion COVID-19 tests to combat the surge from the omicron variant. Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, immunology and public health advocate, joins “The Donlon Report” to talk about strategies for eradicating coronavirus.

Biden said today, “your choice (to get vaccinated) can be the difference between life and death.” Todd Zywicki, a George Mason University law professor who has not been vaccinated after previously having COVID-19, discusses why he has declined to be vaccinated and chosen instead to rely upon natural immunity.

The omicron variant has brought pandemic restrictions and lockdowns back into the conversation. Tracy Byrnes, financial adviser with UBS, talks about the impact this might have on the country, particularly the restaurant and entertainment industries.

In Crawford, Mississippi, a town of approximately 500, a rash of shootings has resulted in the town’s mayor shutting down its annual Christmas parade. Mayor Willie Parson joins the show to address the town’s surge in crime and her search for solutions.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has bucked the Defund the Police trend and earmarked $300 million to stem the tide of smash-and-grab robberies in the state. Delays at an airport in Miami contributed to a brawl there. And Chicago is poised to lose up to 1,000 officers in the immediate future. Retired Los Angeles Police Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey weighs in on the challenges currently facing law enforcement.

California is seeing its population drop for the second straight year. Carl DeMaio, a former San Diego city councilman and chairman of Reform California, speculates on some of the reasons for the exodus and offers suggestions for reversing the trend.

It’s been nearly four months since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and there are still Americans who want out. Retired Green Beret and Army Lt. Col. Scott Mann talks with Donlon about the challenges of extracting remaining Americans from the country.

And in tonight’s “American Snapshot” segment, a Tennessee music professor took a novel approach to discover whether his students were actually reading his course syllabus. Donlon explains the elaborate scheme Kenyon Wilson of the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga put in place and whether it worked.