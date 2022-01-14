(NewsNation Now) — Roe Conn with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office explains the carjacking trends he’s seeing in the Chicago area.
Author and pastor Lucas Miles talks about the reasons students say they don’t feel safe in their school buildings.
Annie Nguyen explains how she fought to change her school’s dress code and won.
NewsNation’s Markie Martin reports on the fentanyl crisis’ impact on teenagers.
Fred Fleitz, vice chairman of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for American Security, discusses Russia’s stance with Ukraine and what could happen next.
Strategists Erin Perrine and Reyahd Kazmi take the pulse of the Biden presidency after a rough first year.
Comedian Bob Gleib explains why Joe Rogan is so popular despite his controversies.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.
Latest News
- Report: Cancer death rates drop by a third since the 90s’
- Carjackings in Chicago, listening to students, and why Joe Rogan is so popular
- Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI in Georgia
- After School Satan Club at Illinois school doesn’t teach Satanism
- Students walking out, teachers calling in sick as omicron surges