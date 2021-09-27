CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Facebook’s pause on Instagram for kids, and what’s happening in Congress this week

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The manhunt for Brain Laundrie continues. NewsNation’s Brian Entin stops by to talk about the latest news surrounding the case.

Lenny DePaul, former U.S. Marshal and host of “Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force,” shares his thoughts on Dog the Bounty Hunter joining the manhunt for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend.

NewsNation’s Leland Vivvert recounts his experience at the Southern border.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky talks about the importance of booster shots and who can get one right now.

Zeek Arkham is a police officer in New York and host of the podcast, “Reasonable Suspicion.” He joins the program to discuss police strategy and tactics used in the field.

Jennifer Szymanski is with the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas. She talks about how the Austin Police Department is now handling nonemergency calls.

Kristal Knight, political and social impact strategist, and Tony Katz, host of the nationally syndicated radio show “Eat, Drink, Smoke” reflect on Whoopi Goldberg and Bill Maher’s feud over the National Anthem.

Julia Manchester from The Hill joins the show to talk about Facebook’s pause on Instagram for kids.

To wrap things up, NewsNation’s Joe Khalil reports on the latest movements on Capitol Hill this week.

