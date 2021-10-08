CEOs working grunt jobs, Democratic infighting and Tesla moving to Texas

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Despite a record number of job openings, the U.S. economy is missing some 8 million jobs, and the president is encouraging employers to fire workers who don’t get vaccinated.

Some companies are sending in executives to fill in frontline jobs. Raising Cane’s CEO AJ Kumaran is jumping in the kitchen of his restaurants. He joins the show to explain.

Supply issues are thwarting some people’s Halloween decorating plans. Business reporter Shibani Joshi joins to discuss.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) is critical of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s comments on Republicans after the recent debt limit compromise. Where does that leave the Democrats as they try to make Biden’s agenda a reality? Strategists Chris Prudhome and Kerryanne Burke weigh in.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin gives the latest update in the search for Brian Laundrie.

NewsNation’s Markie Martin explains what Tesla moving its headquarters to Texas means for its presence in California. Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., and Chuck DeVore with the Texas Public Policy Foundation react to the move.

China is calling for the U.S. to stop training Taiwanese troops. Some there are even calling for an air strike on American troops. Former State Department senior advisor Christian Whiton puts it in perspective.

Chris Olivarez, a lieutenant of the Texas Department of Public Safety, reacts to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Mexico to discuss the border crisis.