Chiefs fans decide to pay it forward, LA and the big game, and Biden’s potential Supreme Court picks

(NewsNation Now) — Will the Super Bowl in Los Angeles be safe? Jamie McBride, the head of the Los Angeles police officers union, explains why the police department is preparing for the “Super Bowl of Murders.” Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia talks about the lack of law enforcement given the number of officers out with COVID-19.

Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow is suing Oregon’s governor for failing to follow the state’s clemency laws by releasing around 1,000 inmates from prison because she claims they were at high risk of getting COVID-19, among other things. She joins the show to discuss the lawsuit.

The White House says President Joe Biden will nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, amid reports that liberal Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire this year. NewsNation’s Washington D.C. bureau chief Mike Viqueira explains what he’s hearing from Capitol Hill. Then, political analyst Paul Lisnek weighs in on who could possibly be up for the job.

In tonight’s Donlon’s Dinner Debate, should the unvaccinated be separated from society? Political and social impact strategist Kristal Knight and former Texas state legislator Rick Green discuss the hot button issue.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will head to Texas on Thursday to get an inside look at the border crisis there, but he is not meeting with some of the key people who are dealing with the crisis. Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety shares his opinion on why Mayorkas won’t meet with them.

A Facebook group, “Chiefs Kingdom Memes,” has donated more than $242,000 to a children’s hospital with ties to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, following the Bills’ overtime loss Sunday. Chiefs Kingdom Memes Facebook page owner Brett Fitzgerald joins the program to talk about what led him to do this.