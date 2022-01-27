Classic books being banned in classrooms and a lawsuit against the NFL for moving the Chargers to LA

(NewsNation Now) — Dr. Seuss’ books have been booted from classrooms, and now, classics such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” are being canceled. Where do we draw the line on what’s acceptable and what’s offensive in today’s society? Substack journalist Matt Taibbi and activist Kimberly Jones weigh in with their perspectives.

Tonight’s “Policing in America” segment addresses a new bill in Arizona that would put limits on how closely people can record encounters with police as well as the Michigan high school shooter planning to plead insanity. Former federal prosecutor Pat Brady joins the show to discuss.

Washington Post senior editor Marc Fisher and The Federalist culture editor Emily Jashinsky discuss Supreme Court term limits.

Former San Diego City Attorney Mike Aguirre talks about his lawsuit against the NFL for moving the San Diego Chargers to Los Angeles.