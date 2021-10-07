Court pauses Texas abortion law, Biden’s White House set, and natural COVID-19 immunity

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A judge blocked enforcement of Texas’ new abortion law, setting off a wave of reaction on social media. Democratic strategist Rochelle Ritchie and former federal prosecutor Pat Brady explain what it means and what’s next.

Some have noticed President Biden is giving recent speeches from a set, not the actual White House. The Hill’s Julia Manchester discusses.

New bodycam video from the George Floyd protests is calling police tactics into question. Ret. Lt. Steven Rogers breaks down some of the video.

How much respect should the medical community give to people who have natural immunity to COVID-19 and don’t want to get the vaccine? Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, an immunologist and public health advocate weighs in.

The Wall Street Journal reports the U.S. has been training Taiwanese troops for a year. Former Naval intelligence officer John Jordan and China expert Gordon Chang react.

The U.S. Marshals briefly thought they had caught a glimpse of a fugitive on the run for more than 20 years in a photo from a Dodgers game. But, the man actually in the photo came forward and the lead proved to be a bust. Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon explains why people can be so hard to find.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin gives the latest developments in the search for Brian Laundrie.

