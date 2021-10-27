Criminal implications in ‘Rust’ shooting, Americans in Afghanistan, and that Pop-Tarts lawsuit

(NewsNation Now) — New Mexico investigators say they recovered a live round from the set of “Rust” where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed. They also said nobody has been ruled out from possible criminal charges. Attorney Mark Geragos and stunt scientist Steve Wolf react to the news.

Republicans grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland over his memorandum on prosecuting violence at school board meetings. The Hill’s Julia Manchester recaps the hearing.

The Pentagon estimates 450 Americans are still in Afghanistan 58 days after U.S. troops left. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) shares her reaction.

Retail analyst Hitha Herzog talks about whether we can expect the same kinds of Black Friday deals we’re used to seeing next month.

NewsNation’s Tom Negovan joins the program to talk about New York firefighters protesting their vaccine mandate.

NewsNation’s Evan Lambert breaks down the first American passport with an X designation for gender.

Spencer Sheehan filed a lawsuit on behalf of a client because they believe there aren’t enough strawberries in strawberry Pop-Tarts. He joins the show to explain.