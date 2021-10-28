Cuomo in legal trouble, what Biden’s plan does for workers, and an employment experiment

(NewsNation Now) — The Donlon Report begins with the breaking news that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing a misdemeanor complaint in Albany, N.Y. Former federal and state prosecutor Pat Brady explains what it means.

NewsNation’s Allison Harris tells us where things stand on President Joe Biden’s now-$1.75 trillion proposal in Congress. Business journalist Shibani Joshi will tell us if it’ll be enough to get people back to work.

Movie stunt scientist Steve Wolf and attorney Stuart Fraenkel break down the facts as we know them from the “Rust” movie shooting, and where things could go from here.

Companies are adjusting to a lack of workers since the pandemic, some even going so far as to replace people with automation. “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer explains what that does to businesses and employees.

Joey Holz applied to 60 entry-level job openings and only got one callback. Holz joins the show to detail what he learned.

Brady, the former prosecutor, rejoins the show to break down two instances when police are accused of using excessive force.

NewsNation’s Markie Martin shares the latest details about the migrant caravan working its way north toward the U.S. southern border.