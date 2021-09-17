Del Rio migrant surge, ‘mistake’ drone strike and Petito’s social media vs. reality

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The show begins with breaking news from the home of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend.

At least 12,000 Haitian migrants are gathering under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., weighs in on the scene. Chris Cabrera of the National Border Patrol Council for the Rio Grande Valley sector stops by to explain what agents are dealing with.

Ret. Army Brigadier Gen. Mark Kimmitt and former State Department spokesperson Christian Whiton break down the U.S. admission that they authorized a drone strike on the wrong car last month, killing 10 civilians.

A New York restaurant hostess was attacked when she asked three Texans for their proof of vaccination. The Hill’s Julia Manchester talks about pandemic restrictions.

Dr. Ali Khan weighs in on the FDA’s split decision on booster shots, going against Biden’s announced plan.

America’s Research Group CEO Brit Beemer explains why you might want to get after your holiday shopping now to avoid shortages.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin gives the latest in the search for Gabby Petito. Influencer Felicia Lawrence and psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere explain the disconnect between Petito’s Instagram and her real relationship.

