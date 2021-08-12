Donlon Report: Migrant encounter record, Afghanistan withdrawal, and increasing gas prices

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. logged a record 212,000 encounters with migrants at the southern border in July. Town Hall reporter Julio Rosas, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd and NewsNation’s Markie Martin discuss the trend and what it’s like there now.

U.S. Rep. Mark Green and NewsNation’s Allison Harris join the show to discuss the troops headed back to Afghanistan to secure a safe escape for U.S. allies as the Taliban take control of more territory.

Around 1,500 children are in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. Dr. Bob Lahita and NewsNation’s Brian Entin discuss how severe the disease is for kids.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied a petition seeking to overturn Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Attorney Jim Bopp Jr. explains what it means.

Gas prices are still surging as families wind down their summer trips. Former State Department senior advisor Christian Whiton describes what it’s like to work with OPEC.

The Texas Democrats who left the state to avoid voting on a controversial bill are facing arrest when they go back home. State Rep. Alex Dominguez explains what they plan to do.