Evacuating Afghanistan, Portland clashes and the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The United States is now against the clock to get all Americans out of Afghanistan. What does the military need to do to make sure that everyone gets out safely?

We speak with a veteran who has done several tours in country, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL).

NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield joins us to talk about a translator she used while reporting in Afghanistan. He’s been living in the United States and now his family is en route to reunite with him.

We hear from Sam Rogers, an Afghanistan war veteran and director of “Concerned Veterans for America,” who is trying to get his Afghan interpreter out of the country.

Jason Beardsley, the national executive director of the Association of the Navy, also joins the show to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan.

NewsNation’s Markie Martin gives us a live report about how airlines are helping refugees.

Rina Amiri, a senior fellow at NYU with contacts on the ground in Afghanistan, discusses the future of women in Afghanistan.

And in Portland, shocking video shows a man opening fire in the middle of downtown after protests erupted between far left and far right groups over the weekend. it’s another troubling sign for a city on edge.

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura was on the ground in Portland during the conflict yesterday. He joins ‘The Donlon Report’ to talk about the clashes in the city.

Plus, more drama at the border after the Supreme Court halted the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Chris Cabrera, vice president of Rio Grande Valley National Border Council, discusses the policy.

Also, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to resign by the end of Monday. New York state Assemblyman Mike Montesano joins us to talk about the governor leaving office.

