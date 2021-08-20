Examining the stunning cost of the war in Afghanistan; Could ICE agents help evacuate stranded Americans?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden on Friday doubled down on getting Americans and our allies out of Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power.

Approximately 13,000 people were evacuated this week. But the question of whether the U.S. can get everyone out in time remains.

All of this as the stunning cost of America’s longest war comes into focus. More than $2 trillion was spent according to estimates.

Former U.S. government official Fred Fleitz joins ‘The Donlon Report’ to break down the latest developments in Afghanistan and the effort to get Americans out.

Retired Lt. Col. Scott Mann and former Army Ranger Matthew Griffin discuss what veterans are going through as they watch the Taliban takeover.

Also, foreign policy expert Lisa Curtis weighs in on Biden’s comments Friday afternoon and addresses reports that the Taliban is going door-to-door searching for people who collaborated with the U.S. invasion.

Lastly, Victor Avila explains how ICE agents may be able to help expedite the process of evacuating Americans and our allies from Afghanistan. He also provides an update on the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Watch The Donlon Report weeknights at 7/6c.