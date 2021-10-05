Facebook Senate hearing, NWSL scandal, and the IRS wants a closer look at your bank account

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A whistleblower gave hours of testimony in front of a Senate panel Tuesday on the ways she says Facebook puts profits before people. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., gives his reaction to what was presented. NewsNation’s Joe Khalil also recaps the day in Washington.

Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States, highlights how human traffickers use Facebook.

The fallout continues from the National Women’s Soccer League harassment scandal. Ciara McCormack, a former player in leagues around the world, gives her perspective on what change is needed.

Progressive activists are harassing Sen. Kristen Sinema, D-Ariz., in public because she has resisted supporting President Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Democratic speechwriter Jake Maccoby and Republican National Committee spokesperson Paris Dennard take the temperature on the civility — or lack thereof — in current politics.

NewsNation’s Allison Harris tells us where Congress stands on raising the debt limit this month.

UBS financial adviser Tracy Byrnes joins the program to talk about the IRS’ desire to see into your bank account to make sure you’re not hiding income.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin offers the latest on the manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Former U.S. Marshal Lenny DePaul analyzes what we know about the investigation.

