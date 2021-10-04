Facebook woes, NWSL harassment and holiday COVID-19 rules

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Facebook is struggling with technical and, potentially, legal crises. The service has been offline for most of the day, and a whistleblower told “60 Minutes” the company put profits ahead of the well-being of its users.

Dr. Jeff Meyers, president of Summit Ministries and host of “The Dr. Jeff Show” podcast, and Seth Schachner, managing director of Strat Americas, explore the topic.

Attorney Sara Klein explains the brewing scandal that led the National Women’s Soccer League to suspend its games over the weekend.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin gives the latest update in the manhunt for Brian Laundrie.

A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was shot to death after a routine inspection on an Amtrak train Monday. New York police officer Zeek Arkham, host of the “Reasonable Suspicion” podcast, gives his perspective.

Democrats are in an uncertain spot as they try to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which calls for $3.5 trillion in spending over 10 years. The Hill’s Julia Manchester gives the latest on the negotiations. Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform and a Fox Business contributor, breaks down claims that the $3.5 trillion is fully paid for.

The Chicago Bears are taking another step toward leaving the city for a new stadium in the suburbs later this decade. WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley explains what it would mean for fans and the city.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the unvaccinated should not have indoor holiday gatherings without masks, and even the vaccinated should try to increase ventilation. Dr. Yvonne Maldonado explains where we’re at in the pandemic.

