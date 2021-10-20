FBI investigating remains found at Florida reserve and restaurant chain fights back on vaccine mandates

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — What appear to be human remains have been found in the search for Brian Laundrie. Plus, items belonging to Laundrie have been found. The coroner has been called in, but is it him? A live report from NewsNation’s Brian Entin. Plus, retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon and Lawrence Kobilinsky, forensic scientist and chairman at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, weigh in.

Max Burns, chief strategist of Third Degree Strategies, and Sarah Westwood, of the Washington Examiner, join the show to talk about vaccine mandates and how some are saying they are dividing the country.

National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar joins us to discuss President Biden’s approval rating sliding and how supply chain issues could be impacting voters.

Taco Borga, co-owner and chef at “La Duni” in Dallas, talks to Joe Donlon about how restaurants are struggling to hire workers.

Dave Rubin, host of the Rubin Report on YouTube and author of “Don’t Burn This Book,” talks about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ attack on “woke culture.”

