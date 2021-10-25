CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Tonight on “The Donlon Report”: Former two-time NBA All-Star and Chinese Basketball assistant coach Stephon Marbury sits down with Joe Donlon to discuss whether COVID-19 vaccination should be mandated for professional players such as Kyrie Irving.

Greg Bluestein, political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, weighs in on the Atlanta Braves hosting the World Series after Major League Baseball moved its All-Star game this year from

Atlanta over the state’s recently passed election laws.

Attorney Stuart Fraenkel explains the possible legal options following the fatal movie set shooting involving Alec Baldwin.

Congress has launched an investigation into the NFL’s handling of allegedly toxic workplace culture. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., joins the show to talk about why it’s important that Congress analyze the emails sent by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Retired LAPD sergeant Cheryl Dorsey joins Donlon tonight for his “Policing in America” segment. The two focus on a police chase in Utah that involved a 12-year-old boy as they discuss the principle of good policing.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez assesses the border crisis.

Daytime talk show host Steve Wilkos chats with Donlon about what it feels like doing the 15th season of his show, working with Jerry Springer, and the state of social media use in America.

