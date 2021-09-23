Gabby Petito spurs conversation about domestic violence, Del Rio migrant crisis and the US military vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Tonight on The Donlon Report: Lenny DePaul, Former U.S. Marshall and host of ‘Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force’ joins the show to talk about the search for Brian Laundrie.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) talks about the Haitian migrant border crisis.

NewsNation’s Rudabeh Shabazi, Marni Hughes, Brian Entin and Ashleigh Banfield take a deep dive into the Gabby Petitio investigation and how the case shines a light on other missing person cases.

Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer, former Department of Defense Intelligence Officer and president of the London Center for Policy Research, weighs in on the Biden administration’s latest push for federal vaccine requirements.

Domestic violence expert Laura Richard and Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, explain how police officers are trained to handle domestic incidents and how to spot potential signs of domestic abuse.

Watch The Donlon Report weeknights at 7/6c.