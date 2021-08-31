Gold star father remembers son killed at Kabul airport, Sen. Cassidy on Afghanistan, and stash houses along the border

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Reactions in America to the end of the war in Afghanistan run the gamut from relief, anger, frustration, disappointment and disbelief. The U.S. went in with the Taliban in control and leaves with the Taliban in control.

Mark Schmitz, father of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, killed in the Kabul airport attack, joins the show to talk about the withdrawal.

Washington Post reporter Dave Clarke dives into reporting that reveals some top-level U.S. officials were so sure the Afghanistan government would hold for weeks that they were on vacation in the middle of August.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) reacts to President Biden’s speech as the war in Afghanistan ends.

Rochelle Ritchie, former press secretary for the House Democratic Policy Communications Committee, and Gold Star husband and Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent, discuss how the U.S. withdrawal is being viewed at home.

The Hill’s Julia Manchester takes a look at other issues facing Biden and Congress as the summer winds down.

U.S. Border Patrol reports they’ve encountered four times as many stash houses this year than last, and the year isn’t over yet. Chris Babrera, vice president of the National Border Council and a Border Patrol agent, digs into the trend.

Bally sports anchor Brandon Scoop Robinson analyzes the Patriots’ surprising release of starting quarterback Cam Newton.

