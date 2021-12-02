Government shutdown looms, another aide to VP Harris quits, and porch pirates on the hunt

(NewsNation Now) —A recent Gallup poll says 45% of households have reported some kind of financial hardship due to rising prices. Yet Congress and baseball seem to be focused on their own self-interests. Will Chamberlain, co-publisher of Human Events, gives his opinion on the possible government shutdown and the MLB lockout.

The Biden administration has reinstated former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. NewsNation’s Markie Martin joins the show to take us through the timeline of the policy.

Another high-profile member of Vice President Kamala Harris’ team is leaving. Is there something going on here? Democratic strategist and Rebelle Communications founder Laura Fink joins the program to discuss the issue.

According to the National Fraternal Order of Police, 314 police officers have been shot this year so far. Retired NYPD homicide Sgt. Bill Cannon gives his take on the troubling trend of officers shot in the line of duty.

The school shooting in Oxford, Michigan is shining a big spotlight on school safety. Former

CEO of Chicago Public Schools, Paul Vallas, joins the program to give his input on the rise in gun violence among teens.

More than 210 million of packages have been stolen in the U.S. this year. Is yours next? Sterling Morris, founder of preventpackagetheft.com, and Safewise’s Dr. Ben Stickle, explains how to prevent and report porch pirates for the holiday season.

NewsNation’s Rudabeh Shabazi recaps the latest from the Jussie Smollett trial.

Actor Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger in the fatal shooting on the “Rust” set and the assistant director backs him up. How is that possible? Theatrical firearms safety expert Steve Wolf joins the show to explain.

Watch The Donlon Report weeknights at 6/5c.