Gruden out, Gabby Petito’s autopsy results, and emboldened criminals

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned after emails with misogynistic, racist and homophobic language were made public. But is there a double standard for players and entertainers the league works with?

Former Eagles, Lions and Washington running back Ken Jenkins gives his thoughts on what happened. Former Democratic press secretary Rochelle Ritchie and former member of the Republican National Committee Pat Brady discuss the larger implications for speech and race relations.

NewsNation’s Brian Laundrie and Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist, break down the news from the Gabby Petito autopsy update.

Reason senior editor Robby Sauve talks about the spread of misinformation, and whether mainstream media outlets are as guilty as social media platforms.

Are criminals getting bolder? Retired Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police commander T.J. Smith discusses some disturbing examples of unthinkable crimes in broad daylight.

Taiwain could escalate U.S. and China tensions even further as the communist country makes aggressive moves in Taiwanese airspace. NewsNation’s Allison Harris explains the warning the U.S. sent to Beijing.

UBS financial advisor Tracy Byrnes explains the impact 4.3 million Americans quitting their jobs in August could have on the economy.

Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 6/5c.