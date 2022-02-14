Joe Namath on Super Bowl, a congresswoman says yes to vaccine protests, and is love really blind?

(NewsNation Now) — Super Bowl champion quarterback Joe Namath recaps the Bengals/Rams game and looks ahead to next season.

Radio host Mo’Kelly and podcast host Tony Katz react to Eminem kneeling during the halftime show.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) weighs in on a possible convoy heading to Washington, D.C., to protest vaccine mandates.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer gives a live update on the situation in Ukraine.

Lauren Fix, known as the car coach, details the impact of multiple electric vehicles being advertised during the Super Bowl.

NewsNation’s Richard Sherman shares the story of an American veteran who was deported a decade ago being reunited with his mother.

Dr. Robby Ludwig examines whether blind dating is an effective strategy after the new season of “Love Is Blind” debuted.

