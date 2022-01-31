Joe Rogan breaks silence on Spotify controversy and why the Pentagon is pushing for hypersonic weapons

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Tonight on The Donlon Report, NewsNation Washington Bureau Chief Mike Viqueira fills in for Joe from Capitol Hill.

A Kansas woman has been arrested and is being charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization. The 42-year-old is accused of leading an all-female battalion of ISIS fighters in Syria and planning an attack on the U.S. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer reports on the latest from Washington, D.C.

Comedian Joe Rogan is apologizing for a conversation about COVID-19 vaccines he had with a doctor on his Spotify podcast. Is it radio hosts’ jobs to defend what their guests say? Radio hosts Tony Katz and Mo’Kelly react to the controversy.

Black children’s author and illustrator Jerry Craft’s award-winning book “New Kid” was pulled from library shelves in Texas after some parents said his book taught about critical race theory. He joins the show to talk about the accusations.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be heading to the Super Bowl, where they will face the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday. Russ Salzberg, podcast host of “Get A Load of This,” talks about the historic matchup and Tom Brady’s possible retirement.

The Pentagon is expected to push the nation’s top defense companies to speed up their development of hypersonic weapons during a high-level meeting Thursday. Retired Marine intelligence officer Hal Kempfer joins the show to talk about what we can expect from the upcoming meeting.

And In tonight’s Policing in America segment, retired LAPD Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey and retired Anne Arundel County Police Commander T.J. Smith, discuss whether the defund the police movement needs rebranding.