Kentucky survivors detail close call, the return of mask mandates, and what’s behind the surge in theft?

(NewsNation Now) — Some of the worst tornadoes in American history tore through the South and Midwest this weekend, killing scores of people. There were at least 74 deaths in Kentucky alone.

NewsNation’s Rudabeh Shahbazi gives an update from the Bluegrass state on the damage from Friday’s deadly storms.

Mayfield, Kentucky residents Stephanie and Robert Matheny were at a Christmas party when their family warned them not to come home because they knew the tornadoes were coming. They talk about their close call and the clean-up efforts for the town.

Storm chaser Brandon Copic describes what he saw as the tornadoes slammed into Kentucky and other states in the region.

Radio host Mo’Kelly and former Texas state legislator Rick Green discuss New York and Colorado’s approaches to mask mandates.

NewsNation’s Evan Lambert reports from Edwardsville, Illinois, where six people were killed when a tornado plowed through an Amazon facility.

NewsNation’s Tom Negovan joins the show from Arkansas, where two people died in storms, for more tornado coverage.

Nina Phelps from the United Cajun Navy talks about what her organization is doing to help those affected by the tornadoes in west Kentucky and beyond.

NewsNation reporter Brian Entin witnessed a brazen daytime theft while covering the story for NewsNation’s “Holiday on Alert” series. He talks about what’s behind the surge in theft.

How do we fix the problem with the smash-and-grab robberies that are taking place around the country? Retired NYPD Sgt. Bill Cannon weighs in with his thoughts.

