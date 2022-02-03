Kevin Harlan on the NFL’s race issue, robot dogs at the southern border, and why are Facebook users jumping ship?

(NewsNation Now) — The Department of Homeland Security released photos from Ghost Robotics this week, illustrating a plan to deploy robotic dogs to dangerous areas, reducing human exposure to life-threatening hazards along the southern border. Former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, reacts to the latest news.

Retired Green Beret and Army Lt. Col. Scott Mann talks about the United States counterterrorism raid in Syria on Thursday that killed a leader of ISIS.

Legendary sports broadcaster Kevin Harlan gives his perspective on who is going to win the Super Bowl, the NFL’s race issues and recent allegations of tanking.

Facebook announced Thursday that it lost users for the first time in its 18-year history. Emily Jashinsky, culture editor at The Federalist, joins the show to discuss the issue.

Sports Illustrated copy chief Julie Kliegman and Griffin Maxwell from Princeton University Men’s Dive Team weigh in on the USA swimming team’s new policy on transgender athletes.

Fraternal Order of Police National Vice President Joe Gamaldi joins Joe for tonight’s Policing in America segment. They discuss President Joe Biden’s recent visit to New York to address gun violence.