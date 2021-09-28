Kyrie Irving’s vaccine controversy, Biden’s push for infrastructure, and religious exemption requests on the rise

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Tonight’s show begins with Ben Golliver, NBA writer for the Washington Post. He joins the show to talk about the NBA and Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination stance.

Lucas Miles, pastor and author of “The Christian Left: How Liberal Thought Has Hijacked the Church,” joins the program to clarify the rules surrounding religious exemptions.

David Burke, chef and New York restauranteur, talks about fine dining in the age of COVID-19.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin and Ashleigh Banfield discuss the ongoing search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Brett Velicovich is a former military intelligence analyst. He breaks down testimony from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Gen. Mark A. Milley, and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie regarding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Pat Brady, former federal prosecutor and former chairman for the Illinois Republican Party, and T.J. Smith, retired Maryland police commander, talk about the rise in gun violence in the U.S.

Tom Schatz with Citizens Against Government Waste talks about President Biden’s latest push for action on the infrastructure bill.

Financial pro Tracy Byrnes explains Facebook’s latest pause on Instagram for kids.

Watch The Donlon Report weeknights at 6/5c.