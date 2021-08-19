Living in Afghanistan, getting Americans out and an update on a captured marine

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The conditions in Afghanistan continue to worsen, and a family of a captured marine has a little more clarity on his situation.

“Sara,” an Afghan journalist, phones in to explain the rapidly deteriorating women’s rights situation now that the Taliban have control. Her real name was concealed for her safety.

Ric Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence, joins the show to talk about the lagging numbers on flights out of Afghanistan.

Thousands of officers attended the funeral of fallen Chicago cop Ella French Thursday. Former Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass and retired police union vice president Patrick Murray discuss the impact of her murder.

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dick Newton and Atlantic Council senior advisor Harlan Ullman talk about how to meet the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

U.S. Marine Trevor Reed has been held in Russia on what his family believes is trumped up charges. They recently learned where their son is, and joined Joe to talk about fighting for his release.

School districts are still debating mask mandates. NewsNation’s Markie Martin stops by to talk about some of the creative solutions they’re coming up with to get around state rules. Retired New York Supreme Court Justice Robert Holdman explains whether districts defying state mandates are on firm legal ground. Finally, former Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir talks about the medical side of the pandemic.

