(NewsNation Now) — There’s a lot of COVID-19 confusion in America. Do the rules and guidelines even make sense anymore? And do we trust the leaders who are making them?

Last week, Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, tweeted that the union was getting “multiple reports” that Delta Air Lines is telling workers that they should come to work with symptoms even if someone in the household tested positive for COVID-19. She also said that positive workers were told to come to work after five days, even if they were still testing positive. Since then, the airlines has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the union. Nelson joins the show to set the record straight on why the union called out the airline company.

Journalist Matt Taibbi explains why the Brooklyn Nets are OK with paying big fines so Kyrie Irving can play at home, given his vaccination status.

The Pentagon announced that it has relieved six commanders who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine and promises to offer $50,000 for new recruits. Army Veteran Cory Mills, who is running for Congress in Flordia, shares his take on the Pentagon’s latest move.

A new report says Fentanyl is becoming more accessible to kids on the internet. NewsNation Markie Martin debriefs us on the latest news with that.

Chad Wolf, former acting Department of Homeland Security secretary, discusses the migrant surge at the southern border.

The Hill’s Julia Manchester discusses the latest news about the voting rights debate in Washington and President Joe Biden’s approval numbers.

According to a new independent review, police in Moab, Utah made several mistakes when responding to a 911 call involving Gabby Peitio and Brian Laundrie. IIn tonight’s policing in America segment, NewsNation’s Brian Entin shares the latest details into the review. Then, retired police commander TJ Smith gives his analysis on the investigation.