New hires jump; White House mulls checks for separated migrants

(NewsNation Now) — The American worker is back. More than half a million people returned to work last month as new breakthroughs in fighting the coronavirus hit the market. One top doctor says the pandemic is essentially over in the United States.

Rich Liu, chief operating officer of the business technology firm Lattice, joins “The Donlon Report” to talk about people going back to work. Aquiles Larrea, CEO of Larrea Wealth Management, and Lanhee Chen, a former Romney policy director and candidate for California controller, also weigh in on the pandemic possibly being over.

The saga over payments for migrant families separated at the border has been a hot topic this week. The president said $450,000 payments won’t happen, but the White House has since walked his statement back. So what’s really going on with these payments? Here to help answer that is the president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum, Ali Noorani.

Immigration and drug trafficking journalist Luis Chaparro updates us on the migrant caravan traveling north through Mexico..

Carmen Best, who could become the first African American police chief in New York City history, joins the show to talk about policing in America.

NewsNation’s Janel Forte gives us a live report on the Ahmaud Arbery trial.

Should lawmakers have to submit to a cognitive test when they reach a certain age to detect the signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia? Former American ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is making the argument for one. Democratic strategist Max Burns and Hugo Gurdon, editor-in-chief of the Washington Examiner, weigh in.

Remember, the “Greater Idaho” movement? It is the story about counties in eastern Oregon wanting to leave Oregon and become part of Idaho. Another county joined the list, becoming the eighth county to join the movement. Mike McCarter, “Greater Idaho” president, discusses the movement picking up steam.

