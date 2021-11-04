NJ upset, the rise of ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ and Dwayne Johnson’s promise

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The fallout from Tuesday’s election continues to trickle out, including a trucker in New Jersey barely spending more than $2,000 and ousting the state’s Senate president, a Democrat.

RealClearPolitics.com‘s Tom Bevan analyzes what we learned politically this week. Rochelle Ritchie, former Democratic press secretary, and Pat Brady, former chair of the Illinois Republican Party, give their impressions.

Author and podcast host Matt Taibi explains the growing use of the phrase, “Let’s go Brandon.”

NewsNation’s Janel Forte sets the stage for the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Town Hall’s Julio Rosas covered the Kenosha riots last summer, and previews the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after a juror was dismissed Wednesday.

Congress is asking the NFL to produce documents related to its investigation into the Washington Football Team. NewsNation’s Evan Lambert explains the deadline that came Wednesday.

Theatrical firearms safety expert Steve Wolf reacts to Dwayne Johnson vowing to never use real guns on his movie sets again.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer describes her encounter with Jon Stewart as he was raising awareness for veterans struggling with health problems, allegedly because of exposure to toxic burn pits while in the military.