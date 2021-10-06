No transplants for the unvaccinated, border summit, and FBI going after unruly parents

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — More obstacles are mounting up in the lives of the unvaccinated. A Colorado hospital is now denying transplants to the unvaccinated because the mortality rate among transplant patients who don’t get the shot is more than 30%.

Dr. Brett Giror, the COVID-19 testing czar for the Trump administration, gives his take on where we’re at in the pandemic.

Rubin Report host Dave Rubin explains why he doesn’t think Congress can fix the country’s Facebook problems.

Eleven governors gathered at the southern border in Texas to raise awareness for what they’re calling a crisis of migrants crossing into the country. NewsNation’s Markie Martin tells us what they want President Biden to do about it. Ron Vitello, former Border Patrol chief and retired acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, explains what he thinks could help.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin provides an update on the search for Brian Laundrie.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is directing the FBI to investigate parents who get unruly at school board meetings. Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, discusses discourse in politics.

The oil spill off the coast of California is threatening beaches and spans an estimated 6 miles. Climate journalist Betsy Rosenberg and Alex Epstein, founder of Center for Industrial Progress, debate the implications of the spill.

Twenty-four top Venezuelan soccer players have come forward claiming years of abuse and harassment in their careers. Christy Salters-Martin, a six-time boxing champion and survivor of a brutal assault by her husband, discusses women who become trapped by abusers.

Watch The Donlon Report weeknights at 6/5c.