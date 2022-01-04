Omicron and the economy, hundreds stuck on 1-95 in Virginia, and what’s going on at the Pentagon?

(NewsNation Now) — When it comes to the economy, is the glass half-empty or is the glass half-full? The polls say one thing, but some of the numbers say another. Stephen Moore, former senior economic adviser to former President Donald Trump, weighs in on the current state of the economy and explains how heard immunity could help the world’s economies to return to normal.

Gas, used cars, and other everyday goods are skyrocketing, while President Joe Biden’s approval numbers are tanking. What does he need to do to level out these numbers? Radio hosts Mo’Kelly and Tony Katz give their perspectives.

The Biden administration has promised to supply half a billion free home COVID-19 tests to fight against the omicron variant by the middle of this month. But will they deliver? NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer debriefs us with the latest news from Washington.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine was among the hundreds of drivers who were stranded in their cars for hours on I-95 near Stafford County, Virginia, after a nasty winter storm. NewsNation’s Evan Lambert brings us the latest details on the cleanup efforts out there. Plus, Jennifer Travis, a woman who was stuck on the road since 2:30 this morning, joins us to tell us more about her experience.

As the anniversary of the Jan. 6 capitol riot approaches, a new poll shines a disturbing light on what many feel about the state of our democracy. The Hill’s Julia Manchester weighs in.

Social Flow CEO Jim Anderson talks about how ProPublica and The Washington Pos analyzed data from different Facebook groups to discover the extent of election delegitimization posts.

A new investigation from the New York Times has revealed some alarming details about the Pentagon, its use of airstrikes, and a lack of accountability involving civilian casualties abroad. Retired U.S. Army Col. Scott Mann joins the show to discuss this.