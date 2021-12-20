(NewsNation Now) — The omicron variant is spreading and it’s worrying Americans as the holidays quickly approach. Just like last year, the fear is real, so why is it so difficult to get a test? Dr. Brett Giroir, former assistant secretary for Health and Human Services, joins “The Donlon Report” to talk about the latest on the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the omicron variant in the U.S.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation Tuesday on the rise of the newest variant. Julia Manchester from The Hill gives us a preview of what we can expect to hear from the president.

The fate of former police officer Kim Potter is now in the hands of a jury. Did her testimony sway them? Retired police commissioner T.J. Smith and former state and federal prosecutor Pat Brady give their perspectives on the case.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced on Fox News on Sunday that he would not support the president’s Build Back Better plan after months of negotiation. Democratic strategist Laura Fink discusses Democrats’ reactions and the future of Biden’s agenda.

Texas has officially started building its own border wall. Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, talks about how the state continues to move to secure the border.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said her social media post about being sexually assaulted was misunderstood. National security expert and executive director of the Association of the U.S. Navy Jason Beardsley gives his take on the news.

Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 6/5c.