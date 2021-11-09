Pain at the pump, civility in politics, and a missing Afghan baby

(NewsNation Now) — White House officials are considering closing a gas pipeline. But gasoline prices have been creeping higher for months. The U.S. is producing around 1,600 fewer barrels per day now compared to the height of domestic production in March 2020. Scott Hayes, Toldedo Refining Company’s governmental affairs manager, shares what conditions are like and what can be done. UBS financial adviser Tracy Byrne explains the economics of the price of gas. Todd Spencer, a truck driver who heads up the Owner-Operator Independent Driver’s Association, shares his perspective.

Former Republican National Committee spokesperson Doug Heye talks civility in politics.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin recaps an interview with an Astroworld security guard who told him he did not feel prepared to work at the deadly event.

Attorney Brian Claypool, who represented victims of the deadly Las Vegas massacre, explains the legal side of the tragedy.

NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson has the latest from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

An Afghan infant is still missing two months after he was handed to troops during the chaotic Kabul exit. Former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink explains the takeaways from the withdrawal.