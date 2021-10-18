Police unions pushing back on COVID-19 vaccination status, Colin Powell’s death, and the possible repercussions of Laundrie’s flight

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) —Police officers are here in this country to serve and protect the public. But why are so many who serve refusing to protect themselves from the COVID-19 vaccine? That’s one of many tough questions tonight on “The Donlon Report.”

Chicago’s mayor has threatened to put officers on a “no pay” status for not complying with the city’s vaccine mandate. NewsNation’s Keleigh Beesun gives an update from the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters.

Retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey and Scott Erickson, former police officer and former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security, share their takes on why some police officers and their unions are opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Students in California are walking out in protest of the state’s school COVID-19 vaccine mandate. NewsNation’s Nancy Loo reports from San Dimas with the latest.

People across the country are mourning the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Brad Blakeman, a former member of President George W. Bush’s administration, reflects on the life and legacy of Powell.

What are the possible complications after getting COVID-19? Brett Giroir, who served as assistant secretary for health under former President Donald Trump, joins the show to talk about how to spot them and the importance of getting booster shots.

The White House is grappling with supply-chain issues and elevated inflation ahead of the winter holiday shopping season. Julia Manchester, political reporter for The Hill, weighs in from Capitol Hill.

Tony Katz, host of “Eat! Drink! Smoke!,” and Mo’Kelly, host of “The Mo’Kelly Show,” join the program to discuss the supply chain crisis and Pete Buttigieg’s paternity leave.

Theories on Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts have placed him everywhere from Canada to the Bahamas, but this weekend someone reported seeing him on the Appalachian Trail. NewsNation’s Brian Entin explains what police found there. Criminal defense lawyer Michael Hart weighs in on the disappearance of Laundrie and what could possibly be used against him in court if he is found.

