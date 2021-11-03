Reckoning for Dems, Minneapolis keeps police, and Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19

(NewsNation Now) — The political world is buzzing with reaction to the Democrats’ loss in Virginia and their narrow win in New Jersey. The show begins with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert, who’s been in the Washington, D.C., area all week, analyzing what the results will mean next year and beyond.

Also weighing in: Lara Fink, a Democratic strategist, and Kevin Sheridan, a former Republican National Committee spokesperson.

Grover Norquist, president of the group Americans For Tax Reform, breaks down the New Jersey race just before it was called.

Minneapolis voters struck down a referendum that would have replaced their police department with a public safety department. New Salem Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Jerry McAfee and Ret. Anne Arundel County, Maryland Police Commander TJ Smith weigh in.

From New York, 1010 WINS’s Lee Harris reacts to Eric Adams’ win in the city’s mayoral race.

NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson has an update from jury selection in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the next 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, and some are calling into question whether he lied about being vaccinated. Former NFL player Tank Johnson reacts.