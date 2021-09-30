Redesigning the American flag, what the future of USPS could mean for you, and banning certain languages in classrooms

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Tonight on the Donlon Report: Mike Viqueira, Newsnation’s Washington D.C. bureau chief, and Julia Manchester, reporter for “The Hill,” shares the latest news from Capitol Hill.

Joseph Smith is the owner of Bobby Van’s Steakhouse in New York and Washington D.C. He joins the program to talk about how restaurants are navigating COVID-19 and what should change moving forward.

Business and tech journalist Shibani Joshi recaps the Senate subcommittee hearing on Facebook and kids’ mental health.

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield sits down with Donlon to talk about her reaction to Katie Couric’s new memoir, which she says contains stories that “hurt her feelings deeply.”

Then, Banfield and NewsNation’s Brian Entin discuss the ongoing search for Brian Laundrie — boyfriend of the deceased Gabby Petito.

USPS is slowing down their delivery times but also raising their prices. NewsNation’s Janel Forte breaks down how this could impact the delivery of your holiday packages.

A Wisconsin Republican lawmaker is pushing to ban certain languages in classrooms. Donlon talks to Democratic strategist Rochelle Ritchie and Rick Green, former Texas state representative, about their opinions on the matter.

U.S. Army veteran, former NFL player and Arkansas Senate primary candidate Jake Bequette joins the program to give his take on the idea of redesigning the American flag.