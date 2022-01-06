(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden marked the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol with a speech Thursday taking aim at former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the riot and warning of the ongoing threats to democracy. Reason’s Robby Soave explains what the insurrection has done to our politics.

Rochelle Ritchie, former House Democratic policy communications committee press secretary, and former Illinois Republican Party Chairman Pat Brady gives their perspectives on Biden’s remarks.

As the drama between Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continues to play out, the receiver released a lengthy statement from his attorney Thursday morning, claiming that the coach forced him to play in the New York Jets game Sunday. Former NFL player Tiki Barber weighs in on the controversy.

Some cruise lines are continuing to set sail in Flordia, despite the steady rise in COVID-19 cases. NewsNation’s Brian Entin is in Miami with the latest.

With COVID-19 cases surging all over the country, health advisors on Biden’s “transition team” are calling on him to rethink his COVID strategy. Dr. Bob Lahita of St. Joseph Health breaks down what strategies make sense at this stage of the pandemic.

There’s an unprecedented surge of migrants entering Yuma, Arizona illegally. Mayor Douglas Nichols joins “TDR” to talk about how his city is overwhelmed with migrants.

Chicago Public Schools have canceled classes for the third straight day amid a fight with the teachers union, which voted to switch to remote learning because of increasing COVID-19 cases. Former CPS superintendent Paul Vallas and host of the Chicago Way podcast John Kass joins the show to offer their analysis.