Rep. McCaul from Foreign Affairs Committee and breaking down Biden’s tax and vaccine plans

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Afghanistan is front and center in Washington again Monday as the House Foreign Affairs Committee grilled Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Rep. Mike McCaul, the ranking Republican on that committee, joins Joe to explain what he hoped to hear from Blinken.

Terry Strada’s husband died on 9/11. She’s now a member of 9/11 Families United. She weighs in on newly declassified documents surrounding Saudi Arabia’s involvement.

NewsNation’s Allison Harris explains the Democrats’ plan to raise taxes. The Hill’s Julia Manchester and tech journalist Shabani Joshi weigh in.

Reason senior editor Robby Soave discusses Biden’s vaccine mandate and whether it will work.

Former Texas state legislator Rick Green comes by to talk about the California recall.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin talks about his exclusive interview with the parents of one of the Florida teens accused of plotting a massacre at his middle school. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood gives his perspective.

