Rescuers continue to search for tornado victims, Oxford’s school to reopen, and did brain injuries push Adams to murder?

(NewsNation Now) — In the wake of the deadly tornadoes that ripped through parts of the South and Midwest, neighbors are coming together to help each other as the holidays are nearing, but 100 people are still unaccounted for.

NewsNation’s Rudabeh Shahbazi joins us from Mayfield, Kentucky to talk about the cleanup efforts going on in the area.

United Cajun Navy Kentucky Representative Elizabeth True-Meyer gives us an update on the latest damage assessments and search and rescue efforts.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has opened an investigation into the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois after it was struck by one of the tornados Friday, leaving six people dead. Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL), whose district was hit by the storms, talks about the OSHA investigation, as well as the frantic text messages that were sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as the U.S. Capitol insurrection was underway Jan. 6.

Attorney Trent Copeland and former prosecutor Randy Zelin break down the case against the parents of the alleged Oxford High School shooter.

Boston University’s Dr. Ann McKee, who studies brain injuries, said that former NFL player Phillip Adams had “unusually severe” Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, in April, when Adams shot and killed six people living next door to him before killing himself. McKee joins The Donlon Report to talk more about her research and what the NFL needs to do to prevent more cases like this.

Former NFL running back Ken Jenkins and his wife Amy Lewis also join the show to talk about what’s going on with the NFL’s concussion settlement.

Smash-and-grab attacks are happening all around the country, often leaving retailers with empty shelves and shoppers on edge. Brian Entin gives us an inside look into NewsNation’s new “Holiday on Alert” series.

National Sheriffs’ Association President Vernon Stanforth explains the role social media plays in organizing smash-and-grab robberies.

