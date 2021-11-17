(NewsNation Now) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense attorneys requested a mistrial Wednesday, saying the prosecutors didn’t give them all the video evidence they were supposed to. Experts are saying that the chances of acquittal are less and less likely as the hours tick by.

Tonight on “The Donlon Report,” we begin with NewsNation’s Brian Entin. He’s on the ground in Kenosha. He tells us what the scene is like there and recaps what happened during day 2 of deliberations in the Rittenhouse trial.

Criminal and family lawyer Mark O’Mara explains what the common reason for a mistrial are and how often mistrial arguments are successful.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is halting the president’s vaccine mandate, weeks in advance of Biden’s Jan. 4 deadline. Supermarket owner Brandon Trosclair, one of the business owners suing the government, reacts to the news.

The House voted Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona after he tweeted out a cartoon video depicting himself killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Gosar spoke on the House floor prior to the vote, saying he did not intend the video as a threat, but as a commentary on illegal immigration. Vivek Ramaswamy, entrepreneur and author of Woke, INC., gives his insight.

The “Remain In Mexico” policy, which requires migrants to wait south of the border during their immigration proceedings, could be making a comeback. Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura weighs in.

Pat Brady, former chair of the Illinois Republican Party, gives his assessment of the Rittenhouse trial.

Parents rallied outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, calling for more parental say in their kids’ schooling. Parental rights advocate Maud Maron joins the show to discuss why parents feel like they are being pushed out of their child’s education.

Russia fired a missile at one of its own satellites over the weekend, generating thousands of pieces of debris that sent crew members on the International Space Station scrambling for cover. John Jordon, former naval intelligence officer and member of the Hoover Institute, gives his perspective.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she’s been shocked to hear that fellow player Peng Shuai has gone quiet since making a sexual assault allegation against a former top government official in China. NewsNation’s Leland Vittert joins the show to give his opinion.

Watch The Donlon Report weeknights at 6/5c.