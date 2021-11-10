Rittenhouse testifies, teachers calling out, and different COVID-19 rules

(NewsNation Now) — It was an emotional day in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Criminal defense attorneys (and former prosecutors) Arthur Aidala and Nicole Deborde react to the developments.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin recaps a Houston Police Department news conference about the Astroworld concert.

Some school districts in big cities are facing mounting callouts from teachers. Democratic strategist Kevin Chavous and The Hill’s Julia Manchester discuss.

YouTube host Dave Rubin compares the COVID-19 rules in Florida and California.

Former Texas lawmaker Rick Green discusses Ted Cruz’s comments floating the idea of the Lone Star State seceding.

Former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf reacts to the American Civil Liberties Union’s claim that more than 40 Haitian migrants are still being detained two months after they requested asylum.