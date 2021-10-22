Safety on movie sets, supply chain crisis and small businesses, and COVID this winter

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The film industry’s been rocked by the death of Halyna Hutchins and injury to Joel Souza after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun Thursday night.

On “The Donlon Report,” NewsNation’s Nancy Loo reports on what we know so far. Movie prop expert Steve Wolf and director Laura Pellegrini tell us how dangerous props are handled on set.

The supply chain crisis is raising prices and forcing smaller companies under. Eliah Lefferts, owner of JoJo’s Toys and More in Connecticut, explains why he is closing his doors after this week.

Bennigan’s CEO Paul Mangiamele shares how the crunch is affecting restaurants.

Matt Schrap, head of the Harbor Trucking Association in Los Angeles, explains what is fueling the shortage of drivers.

Dr. Hooman Noorchashm reacts to predictions that this winter may not be as bleak as last year’s for COVID-19 cases and deaths.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin and retired FBI agent Kenneth Gray share developing news in the death of Brian Laundrie, and what’s next in the case.